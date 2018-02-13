UH Weekly Awards: Two AAC players of the week, and a pair of records

Cougar athletics had a banner week with two players earning player of the week honors, a player setting a conference basketball record and a new school record in indoor track & field.

Sophomore guard Armoni Brooks, earned AAC player of the week honor in men’s basketball by putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds against SMU, along with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Tulane — Brooks’ first double-double of his career.

Brooks is one of the Cougars’ best players off the bench, and the fourth leading scorer on the team, averaging 9.6 points per game.

In the American Athletic Conference, Brooks is the sixth most accurate three-point shooter with 43 percent accuracy and 60 made, the fourth most in the AAC.

Senior shortstop Mariah Garcia, won the AAC softball player of the week after helping the Cougars go 3-1 over opening weekend.

The Cougars defeated Texas Tech 4-1 and 8-2, Boston college 5-4, but lost to No. 6 Texas A&M in a close 5-4 game.

Garcia had a .636 batting average in 11 attempts, landed a hit in all of UH’s games, seven RBI and one home run.

Sophomore guard Angela Harris, earned a spot on AAC honor roll for women’s basketball by earning 45 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Houston’s two games last week.

In the loss against Tulsa on Saturday, Harris had a career high of 26 points, just squeaking past her previous record of 25 that she scored against Northeastern in November.

Senior guard Rob Gray, became the all time leading scorer in AAC men’s basketball history during the Tulane game, when he scored his 1463rd career point. He has at least seven more games left to add on to the record number.

In indoor track & field, a school record was broken and another nearly broken.

The squad of Hall, junior Mario Burke, junior Kahmari Montgomery, and junior Amere Lattin beat the UH 4×400-meter relay record with a time of 3:04.18.

Senior sprinter Elijah Hall, continued his streak of great performances, running 6.58s in the 60-meter dash, the second fastest time in school history.

The American conference Indoor Championship starts on Feb. 23, and with Hall and company performing well, UH track has a good chance of taking the title.

[email protected]