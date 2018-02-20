SGA presidential debate highlights week’s events

Tuesday: The Great Debate: Capitalism vs Socialism

Student Center South, Downtown room, 261

7 p.m.

Members from the Young Americans for Liberty and the Young Communist League are co-hosting and each self moderating a debate about capitalism versus socialism. Each side will take questions from two moderators and from the audience in a timed format. Learn more about the event here.

Wednesday: A Celebration of the Essay

The Honors Commons inside MD Anderson Library

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UH Alumnus and essayist David Lazar will be at The Honors College. Students in attendance can read from his latest collection “I’ll Be Your Mirror” and participate in a discussion. Light refreshments will be provided.

Thursday: Coco screenings

Student Center Theater

4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.,

The Student Program Board will have three free screenings of Coco. Free popcorn and free sugar skulls to decorate before the screenings will be provided. The film is 109 minutes long.

Thursday: 2018 Student government presidential debate

Student Center South Ballroom

7:30 p.m.

The Cougar is hosting and moderating the 2018 Student Government Association presidential debate before elections begin February 28. Questions will be asked by The Cougar and student leaders on campus. A poll will be conducted after the debate to gauge who students think won the debate. Six students are running for president representing six different parties.

Friday: Makerspace grand opening

MD Anderson Library Learning Commons

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students can learn what they can create at MD Anderson Libray’s new Makerspace area. Students can build electrical objects using tools the area has with support from staff. There are five work bays and a sixth measurement bay. Walk-in use and reservation for classes is available for the space. Learn more about the Makerspace area here.

Event times and locations are pulled from the UH calendar or other sources.

