Caldwell wins SGA presidential debate exit poll

Impact Party presidential candidate Christopher Caldwell won the post-debate exit poll conducted by The Cougar following the 2018 SGA presidential debate, which took place in the Student Center Ballroom on Thursday.

Out of 49 total votes, Caldwell received 39 percent. Students Unite candidate Cameron Barrett received 27 percent and SpirtRED’s Winni Zhang received 24 percent.

Element Red’s Vishaal Kuruvanka had 6 percent and Reform UH’s Alexander McCollum received 4 percent. Chris Yellowe of Coogsnited received no votes.

Attendees were given a paper ballot that asked “Who Do You Think Won?” with a list of the candidates for students to check off their preference. Attendees gave their ballots to The Cougar staff members at the exit doors.

Voting for presidential and senate candidates begins on Tuesday and finishes at midnight on March 1. Students can vote through Get Involved on Access UH.

CoogTV will post the debate on its Facebook page later Thursday evening. A lower quality version is available now to view.

[email protected]