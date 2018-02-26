Navigation Home News Academics & Research Activities & Organizations Administration Alumni Campus City Construction Crime Faculty & Staff Nation State Student Government UH System Opinion Staff Editorial Web Exclusive Sports Baseball Commentary Cross Country Football Golf Men's Basketball Soccer Softball Swimming & Diving Tennis Track & Field Volleyball Women's Basketball Cooglife Coog Deals Comics Classifieds Print Edition More About/contact Advertising Apply Feedback Find the Cougar Get in the Cougar Print Edition Submit events

SGA Election 2018 Voting Guide: Be informed when you vote

Editor’s Note: Students running for office were asked to fill out a Google form to describe their personal platform, and their responses are below. If you would like to add your personal platform under your name, email newsassist@thedailycougar.com with your name, the position you are running for and a 70-word platform. Platforms are edited for brevity.

The Student Government Association holds elections each spring semester for the following academic year’s president, vice president and college-specific senators.

Voting for SGA’s 55th Administration begins at midnight on Tuesday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Voting will take place entirely online via the Get Involved app within AccessUH.

Students can vote for one executive team, which includes a president and vice president from the same party, and a limited number of senators for their colleges.

MENU:

President/Vice President Tickets

Students may select one presidential ticket. This race is open to all students.

Cameron Barrett & Davis Mendoza Darusman, Students Unite

Affordable textbooks

Growing involvement

Safer campus for all

Barrett’s platform: “I want to help working class students. I believe things like a textbook exchange, housing vouchers, and meal transfers would help students in poverty greatly.”

Christopher Caldwell & Matthew Stell, Impact Party

Improve student experience

Foster academic success

Promote community advancement

Vishaal Kuruvanka & Chukwuma Osuji, Element Red

Better prices

Better services

Better democracy

Kuruvanka’s platform: “I want to bring more academic opportunities for our students to give them an edge in the job market. Students don’t feel safe on campus and that’s something that SGA can fix.”

Osuji’s platform: “Increase student participation with SGA, improved security measures and cooperation with other industries.”

Alexander McCollum & Tyrone Bennett, ReformUH

Expanded parking

Organizational funding

Increased security

Chris Yellowe & Shatia Kye, Coogsnited

No platform available.

Winni Zhang (Incumbent) & True Furrh, Spirit Red

Better parking

Better health services

Better advising

Undergraduate Senators-at-Large

Four seats are available in this race, which is open to all undergraduate students.

Valentin Perez: Textbook prices, transparency, student engagement

Party: Independent

Platform: “I want to change the culture of SGA. From it being an elitist group to something students can actually join without having to have deep connections inside the organization. For Bauer College of Business, I want to focus on working with faculty to find cheaper textbooks for students to use.”

Sara Rehman (current CLASS senator)

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “I am running on the platform to promote and ensure campus sexual assault and campus safety. I believe that sexual harassment and assault/ campus safety are issues that need to addressed on all levels at the University of Houston (administration, faculty, staff and students).”

Raihan Siddiqui

Party: Independent

Platform: “My focus is greater resource availability and awareness. UH should not only meet the standards of other universities, but set standards that need to matched. A 24-hour library and extended-hours Recreation Center are part of this vision. I’m also pushing for a greater focus on CAPS, which is critical in maintaining mental health.”

Claude Johnson

Party: Impact Party

Farah Islam

Party: Impact Party

Savannah Heistad

Party: Impact Party

Maryam Baldawi

Party: Independent

Barik Chaudry

Party: ReformUH

Caleb Paul Deering

Party: ReformUH

Andrew Teoh

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “I will advocate for alleviating the stress of parking, hiring more academic advisers, and investing in our health services. I will continue my work to connect students to University Career Services and improve inter-department coordination for Title IX cases.”

April Alex

Party: Spirit RED

Andrew Trinh

Party: Students Unite

Bo Harricharran

Party: Students Unite

Kim-Briana Lorine

Party: Students Unite

Graduate Senators-at-Large

Two seats are available in this race, which is open to all graduate students.

Cassandra Butcher

Party: ReformUH

Platform: “My goal is to create a strong voice for graduate students. Often times graduate students are not thought of, because their classes are at night. I would like to make it where graduate students are thought of as much as undergraduate students.”

Stephanie Gómez

Party: Students Unite

College of the Arts Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Niza Garcia

Party: Independent

Platform: “My biggest initiatives would be to unify the individual schools within the college, increase awareness and collaboration between our college and other non-art majors, and most of all listen to my fellow classmates through monthly town halls where staff and students can attend and speak at to share their ideas on their vision for the future of our college.”

Ethan Adkison

Party: Students Unite

Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Jaylyn McGuire

Party: Impact Party

Devon Bush

Party: Students Unite

C. T. Bauer College of Business Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Arjun Saravanan

Party: Element Red

Platform: “I strive to make student voice our No. 1 priority and to make sure opportunities are extended to everyone. Developing our capabilities by reaching out to the next generation of companies, fostering a functional collaboration with our alumni association to create a robust network within Bauer and more.”

Varun Maheshwari

Party: Element Red

Platform: “My platform for SGA is to increase financial transparency and accountability of policies. For Bauer, it is to increase collaboration among student organizations as well as the administration. Making academic advising simpler and partnering the Rockwell Career Center with organizations and active alumni is also a priority. For UH, I want to increase security measures and establish volunteer programs with UHPD.”

Andrew Blanchard

Party: Impact Party

Erika Jacobs

Party: Impact Party

Tomer Downing

Party: Impact Party

Alex Smith

Party: ReformUH

Garrett Gowe

Party: Spirit RED

Hannah Ajrami

Party: Spirit RED

Jonelle Martinez

Party: Spirit RED

Divvya Seernani

Party: Students Unite

Kobe Terrier

Party: Students Unite

Md Akil

Party: Students Unite

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Senators

Seven seats are available in this race.

Carlos Uribe

Party: Element RED

Platform: “Allow for students to become more engaged and informed about their Student Government. Increase CLASS involvement with surrounding communities through different outreach projects. Develop stronger alumni network within the college and the university. Focus on participating in extracurricular organizations within the college to help with college visibility, students acquiring leadership experience, and overall student success. Improve how university resources cater to a diverse college like CLASS.”

Azali Jeffrey

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “I plan to work with CLASS Ambassadors to create an internship/ volunteer system for students. It is essential to give back to our community and bring a sense of unity to such a large college. Internships will allow students to gain real world experience while furthering their education.”

Nino Dardell Shishe-Johnson

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “My main goal as senator for CLASS would be to be as available as possible in the sense that I’m consistently ready to absorb and relay messages of all sorts. I wish to fight for better protection of diversity on campus and tackle the issue of adviser accessibility.”

Salih Jabbar

Party: Coogsnited

Diego Garcia

Party: Impact Party

Ines Esponda

Party: Impact Party

Abraham Arackathazhath

Party: Independent

Benigno Solis

Party: Independent

Allison Lawrence

Party: Independent

John Douglas

Party: Impact Party

Arnaud Kwimy

Party: ReformUH

Crescencio Segurareyna

Party: ReformUH

Darren Campbell

Party: ReformUH

Peng Liu

Party: ReformUH

Irina Alejandro

Party: Spirit RED

Kimmy Mota

Party: Spirit RED

Lauren Gatmaitan

Party: Spirit RED

Jazzib Akhtar

Party: Students Unite

Marcela Marin

Party: Students Unite

Moiz Syed

Party: Students Unite

Tris Pedro

Party: Students Unite

Gabe Aguilar

Party: Students Unite

College of Education Senators

Two seats are available in this race.

Amanda Caceres

Party: Students Unite

Platform: “To make more (students) aware the benefits the Education College offers, create more of a community within the college, and help lower income/ homeless students at UH.”

Ebony Smith

Party: Impact Party

Natasha Pearl

Party: Independent

Christopher Zuniga

Party: ReformUH

Vi Pham

Party: Spirit RED

Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Jules Vicklund

Party: Students Unite

Platform: “My goal is to grab the attention of HRM students to encourage them to branch out and join into more University-based organizations.”

Ashley Garcia

Party: Spirit RED

Cullen College of Engineering Senators

Three seats are available in this race.

Aristides Beltran

Party: Element Red

Ariel Abudu

Party: Impact Party

Madison Myers

Party: Impact Party

Sofine Dahmane

Party: Independent

Marc Alozie

Party: ReformUH

Valerie Ayala-Sachango

Party: ReformUH

Kanian Khan

Party: Spirit RED

Olivia Kuligowski

Party: Spirit RED

Maite Albarran

Party: Students Unite

Shegufta Upama

Party: Students Unite

Graduate College of Social Work Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Emily Joslin

Party: Students Unite

The Honors College Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Lida Hedayatpour

Party: Element Red

Platform: “I am focused on three specific goals. 1. More effective communication between UHPD and the student body. I propose a system that allows students to call on a security guard or officer to escort them to their respective destinations at night. 2. Fast and reliable WiFi access throughout campus. 3. Increasing the accessibility of important lifestyle items through vending machine distribution. This can include condoms, pads, tampons and toiletries.”

Elnora Awatt

Party: Impact Party

Melody Valadez

Party: Independent

Hannah Ho

Party: Spirit RED

Tammy Chang

Party: Students Unite

Law Center Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Jerry Marvel III

Party: Independent

Platform: “Students are making a significant financial investment when they decide to attend the UH Law Center, and Student Services Fees are a part of that. I want to make sure that the money law students are required to contribute to SGA is being spent wisely. Aside from that, most of my classmates want better parking and food options near the Law Center, since our schedules often don’t allow us to venture too far into other parts of campus.”

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Neha Daga

Party: Element Red

Platform: “I want to broaden NSM’s scope beyond just campus opportunities. Being a pre-med student, I believe having experience in the real world is important, which is why a major initiative I want to bring to SGA is to build a strong relationship with the Texas Medical Center so students from UH can have research and internship opportunities.”

Sophia Vargas

Party: Element Red

Platform: “My goals and focus for this election are improving advising, as most NSM students have issues with this specifically. I also hope to improve connections with the Texas Medical Center for NSM students looking for research experience. I personally acquired my internship through the University and would like to help others.”

Joan Yu

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “I want to be able to help foster a strong sense of community, promote opportunities for women in STEM, and help create an avenue for research opportunities within the NSM college for undergraduates.”

Tasnuva Haider

Party: Spirit RED

Platform: “I want to paint a reality of making our University experience incredible. My ambition is to reduce stress among students and connect students to opportunities related to their major. As an active member of several NSM organizations, my primary goal is to ensure students’ concerns are not only heard, but also resolved when elected for the senate position.”

Alexander Ponce De Leon

Party: Impact Party

Dion Birhiray

Party: Impact Party

Leonard Chambers II

Party: Impact Party

Kal Dwivedi

Party: Independent

Sandy Berger

Party: Spirit RED

Isabel Pen

Party: Students Unite

Tanooha Veeramachaneni

Party: Students Unite

Tomas Bryan

Party: Students Unite

College of Nursing Senator

One seat is available in this race.

No candidates are running for the College of Nursing senate seat.

College of Optometry Senator

One seat is available in this race.

No candidates are running for the College of Optometry senate seat.

College of Pharmacy Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Nardos Estifanos

Party: Independent

College of Technology Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Alex Albiso

Party: Students Unite

Platform: “I have three goals for the College of Technology: make the move to Sugar Land more transparent, create a library in the College of Technology for textbooks and set up degree plans to help students easily adjust between Sugar Land and main campus courses.”

Dane Herbert

Party: Coogsnited

Imani Quarzaza

Party: Coogsnited

William Goma

Party: Element Red

Abiodun Ogunwomoju

Party: Impact Party

Melissa Flores

Party: Impact Party

Samuella Koxyn

Party: Independent

Alexander Santos Duvall

Party: ReformUH

Autumn Kelly

Party: ReformUH

Joel Eguiza

Party: Spirit RED

Stephanie Carrillo

Party: Students Unite

Sterling White

Party: Students Unite

news@thedailycougar.com