SGA election goes to runoff, Students Unite sweeps Senate

The 2018 Student Government Association election results were announced at noon Friday in the Student Center North.

To win the SGA presidency, you need to have 50 plus one percent of the votes. This did not happen, resulting in a runoff.



Students Unite candidate Cameron Barrett and Incumbent President Winni Zhang of Spirit RED had the most votes with 33.32 and 26.33 percent, respectively, of 3,734 votes.

Students Unite candidates swept the Senate, securing 25 seats. Spirit RED candidates claimed six.



After the runoff was announced, Barrett and his party went outside to regroup and plan for the runoff.

This election received 3,734 votes, 64 more than last year’s 3,670. The other presidential candidates Christopher Caldwell, Andrew McCollum, Vishaal Kuruvanka and Chris Yellowe had 21.64, 9.72, 8.36 and 0.64 percent of the vote, respectively.

The runoff election will take place on Get Involved from March 6 to 7, and the final results will be announced at noon on March 8.



