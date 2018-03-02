Students Unite wins most Senate seats

Students Unite dominated the 2018 SGA senate races, the results of which were announced Friday. The party ran on a platform of opening a student government textbook exchange and redistributing security guards to hot spot areas.

Students Unite presidential candidate Cameron Barrett won the most votes, but not enough to outright win the presidency. He and Spirit RED incumbent Winni Zhang will compete in a runoff vote Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students Unite won 25 of the available 37 senate seats, and Spirit RED won six. Impact Party won three seats, and Reform UH won one seat.

Election results will be final in two business days pending any complaints, according to the SGA elections code.

Undergraduate At-Large

Andrew Trinh ‐ Students Unite

Kim‐Briana Lorine ‐ Students Unite

Bo Harricharran ‐ Students Unite

Andrew Teoh ‐ Spirit RED

Graduate At-Large

Cassandra Butcher ‐ ReformUH

Stephanie Gómez ‐ Students Unite

Honors College

Tammy Chang ‐ Students Unite

College of Technology

Stephanie Carrillo ‐ Students Unite

Sterling White ‐ Students Unite

Melissa Flores ‐ Impact Party

Alex Albiso ‐ Students Unite

Graduate College of Social Work

Emily Joslin ‐ Students Unite

College of Pharmacy

Nardos Estifanos ‐ Independent

College of Natural Science and Mathematics

Tanooha Veeramachaneni ‐ Students Unite

Isabel Pen ‐ Students Unite

Tomas Bryan ‐ Students Unite

Sandy Berger ‐ Spirit RED

College of the Liberal Arts & Sciences

Gabe Aguilar ‐ Students Unite

Moiz Syed ‐ Students Unite

Marcela Marin ‐ Students Unite

Jazzib Akhtar ‐ Students Unite

Tris Pedro ‐ Students Unite

Ines Esponda ‐ Impact Party

Diego Garcia ‐ Impact Party

UH Law Center

Jerry Marvel III ‐ Independent

Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

Jules Vicklund ‐ Students Unite

Cullen College of Engineering

Olivia Kuligowski ‐ Spirit RED

Kanian Khan ‐ Spirit RED

Shegufta Upama ‐ Students Unite

College of Education

Amanda Carceres ‐ Students Unite

Vi Pham ‐ Spirit RED

Bauer College of Business

Kobe Terrier ‐ Students Unite

Divvya Seernani ‐ Students Unite

Md Akil ‐ Students Unite

Hannah Ajrami ‐ Spirit RED

Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts

Ethan Adkison ‐ Students Unite

College of Architecture

Devon Bush ‐ Students Unite

