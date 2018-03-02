Students Unite wins most Senate seats
March 2, 2018
Students Unite dominated the 2018 SGA senate races, the results of which were announced Friday. The party ran on a platform of opening a student government textbook exchange and redistributing security guards to hot spot areas.
Students Unite presidential candidate Cameron Barrett won the most votes, but not enough to outright win the presidency. He and Spirit RED incumbent Winni Zhang will compete in a runoff vote Tuesday and Wednesday.
Students Unite won 25 of the available 37 senate seats, and Spirit RED won six. Impact Party won three seats, and Reform UH won one seat.
Election results will be final in two business days pending any complaints, according to the SGA elections code.
Undergraduate At-Large
- Andrew Trinh ‐ Students Unite
- Kim‐Briana Lorine ‐ Students Unite
- Bo Harricharran ‐ Students Unite
- Andrew Teoh ‐ Spirit RED
Graduate At-Large
- Cassandra Butcher ‐ ReformUH
- Stephanie Gómez ‐ Students Unite
Honors College
- Tammy Chang ‐ Students Unite
College of Technology
- Stephanie Carrillo ‐ Students Unite
- Sterling White ‐ Students Unite
- Melissa Flores ‐ Impact Party
- Alex Albiso ‐ Students Unite
Graduate College of Social Work
- Emily Joslin ‐ Students Unite
College of Pharmacy
- Nardos Estifanos ‐ Independent
College of Natural Science and Mathematics
- Tanooha Veeramachaneni ‐ Students Unite
- Isabel Pen ‐ Students Unite
- Tomas Bryan ‐ Students Unite
- Sandy Berger ‐ Spirit RED
College of the Liberal Arts & Sciences
- Gabe Aguilar ‐ Students Unite
- Moiz Syed ‐ Students Unite
- Marcela Marin ‐ Students Unite
- Jazzib Akhtar ‐ Students Unite
- Tris Pedro ‐ Students Unite
- Ines Esponda ‐ Impact Party
- Diego Garcia ‐ Impact Party
UH Law Center
- Jerry Marvel III ‐ Independent
Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management
- Jules Vicklund ‐ Students Unite
Cullen College of Engineering
- Olivia Kuligowski ‐ Spirit RED
- Kanian Khan ‐ Spirit RED
- Shegufta Upama ‐ Students Unite
College of Education
- Amanda Carceres ‐ Students Unite
- Vi Pham ‐ Spirit RED
Bauer College of Business
- Kobe Terrier ‐ Students Unite
- Divvya Seernani ‐ Students Unite
- Md Akil ‐ Students Unite
- Hannah Ajrami ‐ Spirit RED
Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts
- Ethan Adkison ‐ Students Unite
College of Architecture
- Devon Bush ‐ Students Unite