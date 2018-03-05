Free Italian opera among week’s events

Tuesday: Girls Rock

Student Center Theater

Performances and panel discussion 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wonder Woman screening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Female student performances and a panel discussion about issues concerning women will highlight the night of Girls Rock, sponsored by the Student Program Board. There will be a free screening of the film Wonder Woman following the panel discussion.

Wednesday: Coping with mid-semester stress and anxiety

Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor Conference Room #302G

Noon to 1 p.m.

CAPS will host a workshop for students stressed about their upcoming exams as part of their “Food for Thought” series. The event will focus on helping students experiencing stress or anxiety during exam times.

Thursday: Artist talk, Alejandro Cartagena

Fine Arts Building, room 110

1 to 2:30 p.m.

Internationally exhibited artist Alejandro Cartagena will visit the University for a discussion. His work has been exhibited more than 50 times, including at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The talk is sponsored by the UH Photography/Digital Media program.

Thursday: The Shy Lovers

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Students can see a free performance of “I Due Timidi” by Italian composer Nino Rota. The songs will be sung in Italian with English subtitles projected on stage. The comic opera is about two shy lovers trying to connect, despite push-back from their neighbors and families.

Friday: Electronics Recycling Drive

Student Center South Circle Drive

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clean out your drawers of old electronics. The Office of Sustainability will host an electronics recycling drive to let you properly get rid of your old electronics. A full list of items that will and will not be recycled can be found here. Stick this flyer on your car windshield to let volunteers know you are there to recycle.

[email protected]