HPD investigating report of sexual assault near campus

The University of Houston Police Department received a report on March 5 of a sexual assault that occurred near campus under the Interstate 45 bridge at Cullen Boulevard.

The incident took place March 2 around 2 a.m. and was initially reported to the Houston Police Department. UHPD sent out an alert update because of the incident’s proximity to campus.

“This security alert is issued for this off-campus incident with the best interest and safety of the UH Campus Community in mind,” a statement within the alert reads.

The person who filed the report, identified only by gender, is a UH student who said she was walking toward campus when she was approached by a male subject. According to UHPD, the man, now a possible suspect, then led the student to an outdoor area near the underpass and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 50 years of age with a light complexion, reported to have been wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. His build is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 140-175 pounds.

HPD is actively investigating the report.

