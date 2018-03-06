Five Cougars win conference honors across basketball and softball

Five players from the men’s basketball and softball teams won weekly and yearly awards this past week.

Senior guard Rob Gray earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team for his stellar performances this season.

Gray was third in points per game, fourth in assists per game and sixth in free-throw accuracy in the AAC this season.

Gray also won AAC Player of the Week in basketball for averaging 24.5 points and six assists in Houston’s wins against SMU and Connecticut.

Freshman forward Fabian White Jr. made the AAC All-Rookie team for averaging 16 minutes, 5.9 points, four rebounds per game and being a defensive presence in general.

Sophomore guard Armoni Brooks won Sixth Man of the Year for his performances off the bench. Brooks averaged 10.2 points a game, first of the bench players and fourth overall for the Cougars.

Brooks also averaged 2.6 three-pointers per game with 43.4 percent accuracy, fifth highest in the AAC.

In softball, sophomore infielder Arielle James won a second appearance on the softball AAC Honor Roll this season. James went six for 13 with three RBIs and a home run in Houston’s four wins.

Junior pitcher Presley Bell also won a spot on the AAC Honor Roll for pitching a scoreless game against Texas A&M at Corpus Christi and another scoreless inning against Stephen F. Austin.

Men’s basketball will play in the AAC tournament starting Friday, while softball gets back to action Wednesday against Texas Southern.

[email protected]