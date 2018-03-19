R&B singer Jeremih to headline Frontier Fiesta 2018

Update 7:19 p.m.: Frontier Fiesta announced on its Facebook page to be on the look out to win meet-and-greet passes with Jeremih. The concert is free to the general public.

7:00 p.m. R&B singer-songwriter Jeremih will headline Frontier Fiesta’s 2018 concert at 10 p.m. Saturday on the main stage, the Student Program Board announced Monday evening on Twitter.

Jeremey Felton, whose stage name is Jeremih, is best known for the songs “Oui”, “Don’t Tell ‘Em” and “Birthday Sex.” The concert is expected to last for one hour and will cap off the end of Frontier Fiesta.

Jeremih’s latest album “Late Nights” released in 2015, and the singer is working on another album titled “Later That Night.”

DRAM performed at Frontier Fiesta 2017. Frontier Fiesta is the University of Houston’s oldest tradition. First held in 1940, it is now one of the most anticipated events each spring semester, featuring an entire weekend of variety shows, carnival booths, student performers, a cook-off and scholarship awards.

