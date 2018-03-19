Here are the games you missed during spring break

While the men’s basketball team playing in the NCAA tournament dominated the talk around campus, many of Houston’s sports teams were in action over spring break.

The women’s basketball team competed at the National Invitational Tournament, their first postseason tournament since the 2010-11 season. Houston played South Dakota in the opening round of the tournament but lost 65-58.

The Cougars kept it close for most of the first quarter until an 11-0 scoring run gave the Coyotes the lead.

Houston fought to come back and even broke down the lead to six points with minutes remaining in the game, but they were unable to complete the comeback. The Cougars end the year 20-12, which is their first 20-win season since 2011.

In baseball, Houston picked up a win against New Mexico and two against Columbia, but dropped a game to McNeese.

The Cougars started the week on Tuesday against the Cowboys but came up short 7-6.

After a few days of rest, Houston won a pitching duel against New Mexico 1-0 on Friday, then defeated Columbia on Saturday 4-3 in 11 innings. The Cougars wrapped up the weekend against Columbia on Sunday, winning 6-2.

The softball team also played over the break, going 3-2 in their five games of the week.

Houston started on Tuesday against McNeese and were able to win 5-4 thanks to the bat of senior Mariah Garcia who hit three RBIs. Houston then played Dartmouth and Eastern Kentucky twice on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cougars started Saturday with a 2-1 loss to the Big Green, then defeated the Colonels 6-2 that night.

The next day, Houston beat Eastern Kentucky 11-4 to start the day but fell to Dartmouth 6-4 that night.

Lastly, the women’s golf team competed against teams from around the United States and Japan at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Oahu, Hawaii.

Houston struggled on day one and was seventh out of the 13 teams after the first round, with a score of 312.

In round two, Houston improved their day’s score to 305 and was the third best team that day, jumping to third overall.

Houston improved again, scoring a 296 in the third round, but the deficit built on day one was too much to overcome.

No. 6 Texas won the competition with an 883 score, followed by No. 17 ranked Oklahoma State at 907, and No. 24 ranked Houston at 913.

This week, softball, baseball and both the men’s and women’s golf teams will be in action.

