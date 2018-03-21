Roller rink, cook-off competition among Frontier Fiesta activities

The University of Houston will host Frontier Fiesta, its yearly, western-themed spring festival, this Thursday through Saturday in parking lots 20A and 20C, adjacent to the East Garage and across from the Student Center.

The student-led event kicks off with amusement rides, student performances, concerts, and more. In anticipation for the event, the planning committee has announced this year’s three themes: Throwback Thursday, Latin Night Friday and Family Fun Day Saturday.

What to expect on arrival

The festival will offer free admission to everyone and free parking in the East Parking Garage.

Students and guests will also have a variety of options across all three days. To keep up with western tradition, Frontier Fiesta will open Cougar Casino to everyone for free, where they can win prizes if they’re lucky.

If your friends refuse to pay the debts they racked up at the Cougar Casino, you can lock them up in Sethna County Jail to raise money for Frontier Fiesta Scholarships. When they finally get out for good behavior, you can take them to Dr. Walker’s Provisions for a snack.

There will also be some old-school entertainment for those who escape the county jail. Hopefully you’re not scared of heights, because Frontier Fiesta will have a Ferris Wheel and other amusement rides.

If you get past of all this and you have special someone to impress, you can win them something at one of the carnival booths.

What to expect on theme days

On Throwback Thursday, Karaoke Knife Fight sets the tone for the day’s events at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can race around the roller rink as they enjoy some of their songs. Later in the day, DJ Phon closes out the night with some of his mixes.

Latin Night Friday spices up your dance moves with Zumba, Latin dance, and Salsa classes. If you don’t feel like the next Shakira after this, you will after you rock out to Grupo Kache at 10 p.m.

While you rest up after a daylong dance session, you can treat yourself to some fajitas and chili. But that’s only if you want to fully embrace your Latin side.

Family Fun Day Saturday wraps up this year’s Frontier Fiesta with great food and some friendly competition. You and your family can eat specialty deserts, pie, ribs and anything else you can get your hands on. While you eat your fifth slice of pie, you can also attend the cook-off competition.

Jeremih, the hip-hop/ R&B artist closing out the festival, performs at 10 p.m. on the main stage. It’s the perfect way to end a Cougar tradition.

There’s even a special surprise in this year’s event schedule: drag bingo. There’s not a lot to explain for this one, but make sure you come prepared.

[email protected]