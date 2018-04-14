BREAKING: Robbery attempted at Lynn Eusan Park

1:11 a.m.: Two men attempted to rob a student of his backpack late Friday night but were unsuccessful and fled the scene, according to a security alert from the UH Police Department sent to UH students via email early Saturday morning.

The two men approached the student at approximately 11:37 p.m. Friday, according to the alert. After brief struggle over the student’s backpack, the men fled the scene without taking anything. The student was not injured.

Both suspects are described as white males 18-20 years of age. According to the alert, no weapons were involved, and the suspects fled on foot.

The alert describes one suspect being thin and 6’0″ tall with a goatee. He reportedly wore a blue sweatshirt with a red sleeve or armband. The other suspect is reportedly 5’8″ with a medium build and dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a green and white jersey.

UHPD is investigating the case. We will update this post as information becomes available.

