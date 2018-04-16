Student Center carnival highlights events this week

Tuesday: Sustainability Fest

Butler Plaza

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students can learn about the latest in sustainability at Sustainability Fest. The “zero-waste” event will feature booths outside MD Anderson Library for students to learn about sustainability, create upcycled crafts and participate in trivia games.

Wednesday: Project CONDOM Fashion Show

Student Center South – Houston Room, 220

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SMART Cougars and Avenue 360 Health and Wellness will have a fashion show with condoms. The fashion show will turn expired condoms into condom couture garments and accessories. After the event, students can take a free HIV test.

Thursday: The Jazz of Physics

Science Engineering Classroom Building, Room 100

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brown University musician and physics professor Stephon Alexander will give a guest lecture about the link between music and structure of the universe. The part-lecture part-saxophone performance will explore the connection between jazz and physics. The event is free and students can RSVP here.

Friday: Beyond the Big Top

Student Center South second floor

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Student Center South will be transformed into a circus as part of InfraRED nights. Students can see tightrope and acrobatic performances from Cirque La Vie. There will be free painting classes offered by Pinot’s Palette at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. for students to create vintage circus paintings. Space for the painting classes is limited. RSVP here.

Free carnival games, food and inflatables will also be at the circus.

Friday: Film screening, The Greatest Showman

Student Center Theater

6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

As part of Beyond the Big Top, the Student Program Board will host two screenings of The Greatest Showman. Students can sing along with others during the screening. There will be a do-it-yourself popcorn bar.

All event times and location are pulled from the UH calendar.

