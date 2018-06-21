Bauer College dean leaving University to become Mizzou provost

Update June 22 3:21 p.m.:

Provost Paula Short announced in an email to faculty and staff that Thomas George, senior associate dean for faculty affairs at Bauer, will become interim dean.

Ramchand’s last day at the University will be August 9, according to the email.

“I thank Dean Ramchand for her dedicated service to the University of Houston,” Short said in the email. “I will be conducting a nationwide search for the next dean, and will soon be appointing a search committee to begin the process of recruiting her successor.”

George has been a part of Bauer since 2002, beginning as a faculty member.

June 21 6:32 p.m.:

Corrections have been made to this story.

The dean of the C.T. Bauer College of Business will leave UH in August to become provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Missouri, according to a Mizzou news release.

Latha Ramchand joined UH as a professor in 1993 and has been dean of the college since 2011.

Ramchand was one of the finalists for the provost job at Mizzou in April, according to the Columbia Tribune.

During Ramchand’s tenure as dean, three out of four businesses in the Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship were owned by women and two thirds were minority owned, according the news release.

The Cougar has contacted University officials for more information on the timing of her departure and appointment of an interim dean.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misused the name of the Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship as “sustaining” and used an improper tense. We regret the error.

