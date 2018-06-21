Cougars advance to semifinals at USATF Outdoor Championship

After the first day of the U.S.A. Track & Field Outdoor Championship, two Cougars are moving on to the semifinals.

Junior Amere Lattin competed in the 400m hurdles but failed to advance after placing No. 21 in the event where only the top 16 moved on.

Lattin ran a heat of 51.85s, which was slower than the No. 16 runner at 51.09s.

Junior Kahmari Montgomery won his heat with a time of 45.71s in the 400m dash and had the fifth fastest time overall to advance to the semifinals tomorrow at 6:20 p.m.

Montgomery was just .31 seconds behind the leader of the pack and ran his fastest time ever in the event, ahead of the 46.00s he ran in February at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas.

Senior Cameron Burrell tied his personal best of 9.93s in the 100m dash to win his heat and finish fourth overall.

Alumnus LeShon Collins, now running with Team Perfect Method, finished No.29 in the event with a run of 10.48s and failed to advance to the semifinals.

The 100m dash semifinals are tomorrow at 5:50 p.m., and the finals are at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Brian Barraza will run in the 3,000m steeplechase qualifiers tomorrow at 3:15 p.m., and alumnus Chris Carter will compete in the triple jump finals at 5:30 p.m.

