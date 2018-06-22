Rob Gray signs with Houston Rockets

The NBA is getting another UH alumnus in Rob Gray. He was signed by the Houston Rockets after not being drafted last night.

Gray will play with the Rockets’ summer league team and will have a shot at making its G-League or main roster for the upcoming season.

The 6’1″ guard played for the University of Houston the past three seasons and led the team in points and assists last season.

With Gray at the helm, the Cougars made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 and picked up their first win there since 1984.

After attending workouts with teams like the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Rockets saw enough in Gray to sign him to a summer league deal.

If Gray makes the final roster, Gray would be the third active UH alumnus in the league alongside last year’s addition Damyean Dotson and 2012 graduate Jonathon Simmons.

The Rockets’ summer league games start on July 6 against the Indiana Pacers at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

