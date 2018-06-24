Montgomery wins 400m US title

The Cougars are adding another national title to the trophy case, but this time it comes from the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships instead of the collegiate championships.

Junior Kahmari Montgomery picked up his first championship in the 400m race Saturday night with a personal best time of 44.58s.

This is the fifth national-level title for the Cougars this season alongside collegiate titles won in the 60m and 200m dash indoor races and the 4x100m relay and 100m dash outdoor races.

For Montgomery, this title was another step into the national spotlight in his 400m dash career.

During his freshman year at Missouri, Montgomery came short of making the collegiate indoor 400m finals.

Then in the 2017-18 season, he made it to the 400m finals in both the indoor and outdoor collegiate season, but he could not secure the victory. Now, Montgomery can finally add a national championship to his resume.

Senior Cameron Burrell ran in the 100m dash finals but finished fifth with a time of 10.04s, just .16s behind the winner.

Senior Brian Barraza competed in the 3000m steeplechase but finished No. 24 and failed to make it to the finals.

Lastly, 2011 UH graduate Chris Carter finished just off the podium at fourth place in the triple jump.

Montgomery will represent the United States at the 2018 Athletics World Cup on July 14 -15 in London and the 2018 NACAC Championships on August 10-12 in Toronto.

