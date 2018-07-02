Oliver earns more preseason honors ahead of final season

Junior defensive lineman Ed Oliver earned his second All-American honor of the preseason Monday as the hype around Oliver’s final season at UH continues to build.

Oliver was named to Sporting News’ All-American first team Monday morning and Athlon Sports’ All-American first team two weeks ago.

The Outland Trophy winner had 73 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss last season to become the first sophomore to win the award in its 71-year history.

Oliver was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season and was the only defender on the NFL’s 18 front-runners this year.

Sports Illustrated named Oliver the top player in all of college football last week to add even more expectations onto the defensive tackle.

Houston starts the season against Rice on September 1, 11 a.m. at Rice Stadium. Last year, the Cougars defeated the Owls 38-3, and Oliver had six tackles.

