Team USA, Cougars win international gold at Athletics World Cup

Alumnus Cameron Burrell and junior Kahmari Montgomery won gold medals with Team USA at the first ever Athletics World Cup in London over the weekend.

Montgomery and Burrell competed for Team USA at the event in the 4x400m relay and 4x100m relay, respectively.

Montgomery qualified for the tournament after winning the 400m dash at the USATF Outdoor Championship, while Burrell qualified after winning the 100m dash at the NCAA Outdoor Championship.

With Montgomery, the 4x400m team won by over a three-second margin, but the 4x100m race was a different story.

At the final hand-off, Team USA trailed behind the competition, but Burrell managed to catch up and pass his opponents to win the race with .1 seconds to spare in a thrilling finish.

Team USA won the overall event comfortably with 219 over second-place Poland, 162 points, and six other nations.

[email protected]