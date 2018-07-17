BREAKING: Dead body found under Gulf Freeway near UH entrance

11:11 a.m.: Police are investigating a dead body found underneath a freeway overpass near the UH main entrance Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered by an unidentified man at 2:49 p.m. who was urinating under the Gulf Freeway at Cullen Boulevard. The man flagged down an off-duty constable who was driving by and told the officer he found the body after noticing the smell, police said.

The constable then called for Houston police, who arrived on scene shortly but could not immediately determine the cause of the man’s death.

The man was lying face-down about 100 feet from the roadway decomposing, suggesting he had not died recently, authorities said.

Police sources said they could not identify the man but believe he was homeless living under the freeway.

Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine if this death was a homicide and under what conditions the man died.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m.: Authorities said the body had probably been there for a few days, but they’re still waiting on the medical examiner’s autopsy results.

“Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3280,” Authorities said.

[email protected]