Cougars make watch lists nationwide

Though the season is two weeks away, Houston football players are already attracting eyes from around the nation.

Five different Cougars have been put on the watch lists for some of college football’s most prestigious awards, including the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Rimington Trophy.

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King’s play last season has granted him a spot on the Earl Campbell Award watch list.

The award is given to the top offensive player who also meets one or more criteria: born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based college.

After a quarterback carousel throughout much of last season, King took over as the Cougars’ starting quarterback in the final four games of 2017.

Junior running back Mulbah Car has been added to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the player that shows excellent commitment to community service as well as success in their athletic and academic achievements.

Car rushed for 388 yards and three touchdowns on just 80 carries in 2017.

Junior punter Dane Roy is one of 28 punters on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award. Each year, the award is bestowed upon the nation’s best punter.

The 29-year-old Australian led the AAC in 2017 with 25 punts inside the 20 and was third among returners in the league with an average of 41.8 yards per punt.

Senior center Will Noble enters his final collegiate season on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy is presented to the nation’s top center while the Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s top interior offensive or defensive linemen.

Noble was part of a 2017 offensive line that did not allow a single sack over the course of five games.

Last, but certainly not least, is junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is on six different watch lists.

Oliver’s list of potential awards includes the Walter Camp Award, Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Maxwell Award, Bednarik Award and the Lott Impact Trophy.

The ESPN, CBS and SI preseason player of the year is coming off a sophomore season as the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy while also earning consensus All-American honors.

With Noble and Oliver in the running for the Outland Trophy, Houston is the only program in Texas with more than one player on the trophy’s watch list.

While the Cougars still have a lot of work to do to be considered a true college football powerhouse, the media recognition the players are receiving is a step in the right direction.

