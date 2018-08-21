Cougars gain votes in AP and Coaches Poll

The Houston Cougars are entering the season with high expectations not just from themselves but also from a few AP voters and coaches.

The football team received votes in the preseason AP Poll and the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll heading into the regular season.

Houston has two teams on its schedule that received votes in the AP Poll: Memphis with three votes and Arizona with 28 votes. Houston could also face No. 21 UCF in the conference championship game.

Houston will play three teams that received votes in the Coaches Poll: Memphis with 23 votes, South Florida with six and Arizona with two. A possible fourth team could be No. 23 UCF.

Houston itself received six votes in the AP Poll and two votes on the Coaches Poll.

A big reason for the confidence is likely the upgraded defense surrounding junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was named college football’s No. 1 player by Sports Illustrated and CBS and won spots on ESPN’s and AP’s Preseason All-America teams.

The Houston Cougars start the season on the road against crosstown rival Rice Owls Saturday Sept. 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Rice Stadium.

