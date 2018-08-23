Soccer to face Prairie View A&M in home opener

After a pair of road games to start the season, Houston will play its home opener, which it hasn’t lost since 2015, Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Carl Lewis International Complex against Prairie View A&M.

Both teams are seeking their first wins of the season after Houston lost both of its games and Prairie View lost to McNeese.

For Houston, the losses were bitter defeats as the team took 35 shots but made only one goal. Prairie View lost in the opposite and were out pressured all game against McNeese.

The Cougars outshot their opponents in both of their previous games while the Panthers were outshot 25-3 in their season opener.

Junior Desiree Bowen leads the team with eight shots but has been unable to get one into the back of the net. Bowen was the leading scorer in 2016 before sitting out the 2017 season.

Houston is allowing an average of 11 shots per game, which has put a lot of pressure on senior goalkeeper Rachel Estopare.

Estopare has done well under pressure and made eight saves across the two games, including a few diving ones to keep Houston’s hopes alive.

While 11 shots allowed per game is far from perfect, it is an improvement over last season when the Cougars allowed an average of 17.5 shots per game.

If the Cougars continue the trend of applying a lot of pressure, they should be able to snag their first win of the season.

[email protected]