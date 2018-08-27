“Here We Go” raises $75 million in seven months

The University of Houston’s fundraising campaign “Here We Go” has raised more than $75 million since January, the University announced Thursday at the UH System Board of Regents meeting.

“Here We Go” was launched in January 2017 with the goal of raising $1 billion for the University. When it was publicly announced, the University had already raised $684 million for the campaign.

In January, The Cougar reported that “Here We Go” had raised $120 million in its first year. Seven months later, the “Here We Go” campaign is now at $882 million raised, within $120 million of the University’s goal.

Report to regents: $882 million has been raised toward $1b campaign…thank you donors for your generosity & vote of confidence in UH!! — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 23, 2018

The University is on track to reach its fundraising goal ahead of its Fiscal Year 2020 goal, according to a “Here We Go” presentation.

The majority of donation dollars come from alumni.

This November, President Renu Khator and her husband will invite donors to visit their Wortham House in the Museum District to celebrate the progress of the “Here We Go” campaign.

Of the $882 million raised so far, more than $520 million has gone to support current operations and over $214 million has gone to endowments, according to the “Here We Go” presentation.

In January, alumna Johanna Thomas, class of 1968, told The Cougar she donates to her alma mater to help serve the community and continue the education of young people.

“You know most of us, we didn’t have all of the financial aid,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have all of these huge scholarships, other than if you were an athlete. All of us who did go to college, it was not extravagantly expensive.”

