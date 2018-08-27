Houston continues home opener winning streak

Houston won its first game of the season with a 5–0 dismantling of Prairie View A&M Friday night in its home opener.

The Cougars got it started early on in the game with a hard push on the goalkeeper in the first 60 seconds.

PVAMU’s counterattack was put to a stop by sophomore midfielder Mia Brascia’s tackle, which put Houston back on the offensive.

Houston had another chance in minute 10, but Brascia was brought down hard by Prairie View defenders for a foul.

Sophomore midfielder Olivia Lee capitalized on the free kick and found the back of the net to put the Cougars on the board while scoring the first goal of her collegiate career.

Just two minutes later, junior forward Desiree Bowen found a hole in the PVAMU defense and extended UH’s lead. It was her first goal since 2016 after sitting out last season.

The Cougars continued to pile on pressure with big shot after big shot toward the Panther’s goal and if not for its goalkeeper, the game would have been effectively over much earlier.

Junior forward Amy Nguyen scored in minute 33, putting Houston up 3–0 over PVAMU.

Houston defenders kept Prairie View in check for a majority of the first half, resulting in only three shots for the Panthers. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Estopare saved all three shots.

The Cougars went into the second half with a bit of a cushion, but the team continued to apply pressure on the Panthers.

Junior forward Kaitlyn Wild put the Cougars up by four goals in minute 59, and freshman forward Miranda Urbizu made it five just 10 minutes later.

The Cougar’s defense continued its stellar performance in the second half and allowed the Panthers just one shot all half, which Estopare saved.

UH’s 31 shots were a season-high and the most since head coach Diego Bocanegra came to Houston in 2017. Houston ended the game with 11 shots on goal, the most so far this season.

Houston will face Incarnate Word on Sunday in San Antonio to start a three game road trip.

