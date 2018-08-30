Man on the Street: Professors profit off their own textbooks

Professors often write and require their own textbooks for their classes. Students that do not purchase these texts may see their grades plummet in the class as a result. Is it ethical for professors to be profiting off this conflict of interest? There are alternatives to requiring this text such as providing cheaper options or allowing students to purchase used copies. There are some cases where professors require a brand new edition, and this is often thought to be motivated by the financial benefit.

Certain universities are taking steps to make sure this is not the case and that is does not become an abuse of power in the classroom. Here are some thoughts from students at UH when they heard about the ethics of this situation.