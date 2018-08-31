Men finish third, women fourth at cross country Aggie Opener

The Houston Cougars Cross Country team opened its season Friday at the A&M Aggie Opener event and showcased many of its younger athletes.

The women’s team took to the field first with a 4,100m race around Watts Cross Country Course. Junior Jahnavi Schneider spearheaded the assault for the Cougars as she finished in 15:15.0 to place No. 13 overall.

Freshmen Regan Lobodzinski and Megan DeRouen were the second and third UH runners to cross the line for the women. Lobodzinski ran in 15:29.5 to take No. 17, and DeRouen clocked in at 16:15.7 to claim No. 33.

Finishing fourth and fifth for the Cougars were sophomores Brianna Nolen, who ran 16:37.6 placing No. 43, and Claudia Santos, who wrapped up the women’s meet less than 40 seconds later with a No. 47 finish in 17:11.1.

The women’s team finished fourth overall with a total of 103 points.

The men’s team competed in the 6,000m race immediately after the women’s meet concluded, aled by freshman Nicholas Fernandes. Fernandes completed the race in 18:42.0, finishing as the runner-up.

Continuing the trend of the younger athletes proving themselves, freshmen Devin Vallejo-Bannister and Gabe Armijo each posted their first career top 10 finishes.

Vallejo-Bannister took seventh place in 18:59.6 and Armijo completed the race a few seconds later at 19:04.3 to take eighth place.

Redshirt junior Cameron Laverty posted a top 20 finish and was the fourth Cougar across the line at 19:28.8, securing No. 19 for himself. Senior Aaron Hurd was the final men’s runner to complete the race, running 20:25.3 to finish No. 40.

The men’s team completed the meet third overall with a total of 59 points.

The Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams were the runaway victors of the season opening meet. Each team finished first in its respective meets, with the women’s team accruing 23 total points and the men’s team finishing with 33 total points.

The Cougars will compete again next Friday at the Rice Invitational.

