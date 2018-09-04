Football and volleyball collect weekly awards

Three Cougars won American Athletic Conference honors this week for their performances over the weekend.

Junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver won AAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his 13 tackles and 3.5 for a win against Rice.

Four of Oliver’s tackles were made in the first six plays of the game, and he was one tackle away from tying his career-high mark of 14 tackles in a game.

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King won a spot on the AAC Honor Roll after he threw for over 300 yards for just the second time in his career and scored four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground.

Houston trailed Rice at the half 24-17, but played the second half immaculately and allowed just three points while scoring 28 to win the game 45-27.

The volleyball team is off to a great 8-0 start, the best record since 1987, and part of it is due to senior setter Katie Krebs.

As a setter, Krebs touches the ball on most plays and is responsible for giving her teammates good balls to hit.

Krebs won the Most Valuable Player award at Houston’s most recent tournament and won a spot on the AAC Honor Roll for her efforts.

