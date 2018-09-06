Stray dog living on campus adopted by Renu Khator

A stray dog that has been seen on campus for the past week was adopted by President Renu Khator yesterday, she announced on her Twitter.

To all those concerned about the stray dog on campus for a week, don’t worry. I have brought her home from BARC to foster and adopt. Her name is Ruby! pic.twitter.com/KnskMvSAhr — Renu Khator (@UHpres) September 4, 2018

The dog, now named Ruby, had been spotted several times and pictures were posted on a University of Houston discussion board.

“We didn’t adopt her. She adopted us, because she came to campus,” Khator said. “And once you walk across UH campus you are a Cougar, as far as I’m concerned.”

Khator said Wednesday she kept seeing Ruby outside her office window.

BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions picked up the stray Tuesday and Khator soon adopted her.

Khator tweeted pictures Wednesday of Ruby at her Wortham House in the Museum District.

Good Morning from Ruby! pic.twitter.com/80HqoLloqG — Renu Khator (@UHpres) September 5, 2018

