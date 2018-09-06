side bar
Sunday, September 9, 2018

Stray dog living on campus adopted by Renu Khator

By September 6, 2018

President Renu Khator and Ruby outside her Wortham House Wednesday. Ruby was a stray seen around campus over the past week. She was picked up by BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions before Khator adopted her. | Courtesy of UH Media Relations

A stray dog that has been seen on campus for the past week was adopted by President Renu Khator yesterday, she announced on her Twitter.

The dog, now named Ruby, had been spotted several times and pictures were posted on a University of Houston discussion board.

“We didn’t adopt her. She adopted us, because she came to campus,” Khator said. “And once you walk across UH campus you are a Cougar, as far as I’m concerned.”

Khator said Wednesday she kept seeing Ruby outside her office window.

BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions picked up the stray Tuesday and Khator soon adopted her.

Khator tweeted pictures Wednesday of Ruby at her Wortham House in the Museum District.

