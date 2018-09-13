Suspect arrested in string of 22 vehicle break-ins

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary of a motor vehicle after a string of car break-ins that occurred on campus Aug. 25, UHPD said.

The teenager broke into at least 22 vehicles in the visitor’s section of the Cullen Oaks garage and UH Lot 9C in the early hours of the morning, UHPD said.

“I am proud of the thorough investigative work of our department and our relationship with METRO police in being able to identify the suspect in this case,” said UHPD Chief Ceaser Moore.

The suspect was identified with the help of METRO light rail security cameras.

It was rumored that the suspect used an emergency vehicle escape tool handed out by the University to break into the vehicles. However, UHPD said there is no reason to believe the suspect used that tool distributed to the UH community.

The suspect is not affiliated with the University.

