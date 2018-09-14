University to host debate between Cruz, O’Rourke

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke will have one of their three debates in the lead up to the midterm elections at the University of Houston Sept. 30, UH announced in a news release.

Sen. Cruz and Rep. O’Rourke’s campaigns agreed to three debates Friday. The one-hour debate will be a town hall format and the venue is expected to be chosen next week.

This is the second of three debates between the candidates. The first debate will be in Dallas on Sept. 21 and the last debate will be in San Antonio on Oct. 16, according to the Texas Tribune.

ABC13 and Univision will moderate and televise the debate that will focus on domestic policy.

According to the news release, the University is expected to release additional details next week.

[email protected]