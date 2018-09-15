Cougars can’t find enough defense against Texas Tech

In a game that featured a Heisman candidate on the defensive side, the offense was the main element for both teams as Texas Tech beat the Cougars in a shootout Saturday afternoon.

D’eriq King threw 5 touchdowns and ran for another, but the offense ran out of steam at the end of the game as the Raiders outscored UH 63-49.

The scoring started early as Texas Tech scored a touchdown on its first possession. After getting down into the endzone, running back Ta’Zhawn Henry made an athletic dive for the touchdown. It was the first of four touchdowns for Henry.

Safety Garret Davis went down in the first drive and would not return for the rest of the game.

UH came right back with a touchdown of its own after D’eriq King responded with a scoring pass to Raelon Singleton.

Both teams had a few scoreless drives in a row before UH scored another touchdown on a long catch-and-run by Marquez Stevenson.

Later, Texas Tech receiver Antoine Wesley broke a couple of tackles on the way to a touchdown that tied the game at 14 apiece. Wesley would go on to score two more touchdowns and set a school record for receiving yards.

On the next drive for the Cougars, receiver Marquez Stevenson beat his defender deep, and D’eriq King connected with him for a 79-yard touchdown that gave UH the lead.

After Tech scored another touchdown, UH was forced to punt, but the returner muffed the ball and the Cougars recovered. King passed to receiver Keith Corbin for a touchdown on the next play.

Texas Tech scored two touchdowns in a row to end the half and took a touchdown lead into the break.

Ed Oliver was on the sideline for much of the second half and the Raiders were able to capitalize on his absence.

The Cougars kept it close at the beginning of the second half, but Tech was able to go up by two touchdowns later in the third.

Corbin caught another touchdown pass to close the gap to a single score, but the Raiders returned with a long drive that ended with a touchdown on their next possession.

Texas Tech scored again late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

D’eriq King ran in another touchdown with close to a minute left in the game, but after a failed onside kick, the Cougars’ comeback effort was officially over.

UH returns home to play Texas Southern University on September 22.

