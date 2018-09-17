$4M anonymous donation to fund CLASS initiatives, creative writing

An anonymous donor has given $4 million to the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences’ Creative Writing Program and research initiatives as part of the University’s “Here, We Go” $1 billion campaign, the University announced Monday.

The gift is the largest ever received by CLASS and will fund research and student success, according to the news release.

“The University of Houston is fortunate to exist in a community where individual donors want to be stakeholders in everything we do to enhance the academic experience for our students,” said Dean of CLASS Antonio D. Tillis in the news release.

The gift will fund two endowed college professorships and a Graduate Student Diversity Endowment. The Graduate Student Diversity Endowment will support students who come from unrepresentative communities.

The gift will count toward the University’s “Here We Go” campaign, which has surpassed $900 million, according to its website.

The Creative Writing Graduate Program ranks as one of the best in the nation.

[email protected]