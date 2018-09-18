Two Cougars named to AAC Honor Roll after great performances

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King and junior libero Katie Karbo earned spots on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll as a result of their great performances over the weekend.

King threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns Saturday versus Texas Tech and helped UH become the only team in the nation to average more than 550 offensive yards per game.

Though the Cougars lost, King continued to shine at quarterback, improving to 12 touchdown passes on the season. He has yet to throw an interception.

Karbo had 23 digs against Eastern Michigan and Duquesne, as well as a season-high 29 against Robert Morris.

Karbo was named to the All-Tournament team because of her performance. She also won a spot on the All-Tournament team at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic earlier in the season.

The volleyball team is 13-2 and will play its first conference game Friday against Temple at 7 p.m. at the Athletics & Alumni Center. The football team will play Texas Southern on 7 p.m. on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

[email protected]