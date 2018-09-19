Men’s basketball announces full season schedule

UH Athletics announced the full season schedule of the men’s basketball team Wednesday, which features 20 home games across the 31-game season.

The 20 home games in a single season are a record for the men’s basketball team.

BYU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and LSU are the marquee matchups in the non-conference schedule and will give Houston a respectable schedule strength heading into conference play.

The Cougars will play five home games at TSU’s H&PE Arena before opening the Fertitta Center against Oregon on Dec. 1. The team will play 12 of its 14 non-conference games in Houston.

The first three regular season home games will be part of the Men Against Breast Cancer Cup, as will a road game against BYU.

The overall RPI of opponents is worse this season than last, but the Cougars will face more high-level opponents.

Last season, Houston faced three of the top 100 RPI teams in non-conference play, and this season it will play four top 100 RPI teams.

In conference play, Houston will face American Athletic Conference Champion Cincinnati twice and Wichita State once. The trio of teams were the American Athletic Conference leaders last season.

Houston will also face SMU, which should be stronger with players returning from injuries, and UCF twice, which was in a similar injury-stricken situation.

The regular season begins Nov. 10 against Alabama A&M at the H&PE Arena, though Houston plays an exhibition game against Dallas Baptist on Nov. 1 at the same arena.

[email protected]