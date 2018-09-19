UH Athletics collects supplies for Hurricane Florence victims

The supply drive started at 8 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the walls were starting to be lined by pallets of water and boxes of canned food. | Andres Chio/The Cougar By midafternoon, more supplies had trickled in with one generous donor bringing his truckbed full of water bottles to donate (left). | Andres Chio/The Cougar At 6 p.m. near the closing of the drive, people started to get off work and came by to drop off water, canned goods, diapers and other supplies. | Trenton Whiting/The Cougar Trenton Whiting/The Cougar Trenton Whiting/The Cougar At the end of the second day, the truck had been filled by donors. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The Green family delivered a truckload of water to be donated. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The Green family delivered a truckload of water to be donated. | Andres Chio/The Cougar Shamica and MC Green (left) and their son Clone (second to the right) said they drove from West Texas to donate the water. | Andres Chio/The Cougar Chris Egan, Donna Mata and her sister Francisca Mata helped load the water donated by the Green family as well as water and baby supplies they brought. | Andres Chio/The Cougar Donna and Francisca Mata (bottom) said once the former’s son told her about the supply drive, they knew they had to help. | Andres Chio/The Cougar

Just over a year after basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson called for donations after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast, UH Athletics called on the Houston community to help those in need in the Carolinas, which were hit by Hurricane Florence last week.

Much like Harvey did to Houston last year, the Category 4 storm has flooded much of the coastline and left residents in need of food and shelter.

Athletes from multiple teams including soccer, basketball and football were on site to help donors load the goods into the trucks.

UH football players loaded the supplies into one of the team’s trailers that is usually used to transport equipment. With the Cougars not scheduled to travel for almost a month, there was no question they could afford to send the truck.

After the first day of donations, UH extended the supply drive to the end of Tuesday and offered free tickets to the TSU game Saturday to anyone who donated.

While supplies on the first day trickled in, the second day saw more support pour in.

“It was pretty steady all day. We kept getting truckloads every hour or something like that. It was pretty busy this morning, and it never seemed to slow down,” said assistant director for Game Operations and Event Management Tyler Kremzar.

Near the end of the drive Tuesday, MC Green, his wife Shamica and his son Clone arrived with a truckload of water bottles to donate.

“We were affected last year with Harvey and we’re still rebuilding from that,” MC Green said. “We have friends in the Carolinas, and once we heard about this drive we knew we had to help.”

The Greens were not alone. Chris Egan, a 1994 alum, and Donna and Francisca Mata, a mother and an aunt of a UH student, arrived soon after with water and baby supplies, such as diapers and formula.

“I saw all the support from around the world come to Houston last year after Harvey and I knew I could help here, even if it is just in a small way,” Egan said.

While Egan said his home was not seriously damaged by Harvey, the Matas said they lost everything in the storm.

The Matas heard about the drive from Donna’s son Julian, an engineering technology

sophomore at UH. She said there was no question she could and would lend a hand.

“We want to help because we know how it was when we went through it last year,” Donna Mata said.

There’s still time to bring your donations and help us fill the @uhcougarfb truck with supplies for those being affected by hurricanes! Head on over to the SW corner of TDECU Stadium to assist! pic.twitter.com/c8sbGVVCwq — Houston Soccer (@UHCougarSoccer) September 17, 2018

Hurricane Florence has and continues to devastate the Carolina’s and my hometown of Pembroke, NC. Thank you all who have donated and our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected… you were with us last year and we are with you now! pic.twitter.com/EtNzDbIyvI — Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) September 17, 2018

Come and donate to our @UHCougars #HurricanceFlorence relief drive at the stadium today. Canned food, bottled water, cleaning supplies anything will do! pic.twitter.com/g6dWSI9a7H — D.Roy (@dRoy) September 17, 2018

[email protected]