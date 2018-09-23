Women’s golf starts season at Vanderbilt

The women’s golf team started its season at the Mason Rudolph Championship this past weekend and finished No. 10 out of 15 teams.

The tournament was held at the Vanderbilt Legends Club and ran from Friday to Sunday before being rained out.

The Cougars performed decently the first day, finishing at No. 8 with a total of 292 points.

The team could not match the performance on the second day, however, and the team slipped down to No. 14 by having the second-lowest score out of the 15 teams.

The Cougars were unable to rally back on the third day because play was cut short due to poor weather conditions. In the end, UH finished at No. 10 with an overall score of 595 points.

Vanderbilt dominated the competition throughout its entirety, finishing in the top spot both days with 278 points and 281 points, respectively. Overall, it placed first with a total of 559 points; 36 less than Houston.

Individually, Vanderbilt’s Abbey Carlson stole the show, snatching first place at home with 132 points. Wake Forest teammates Emilia Migliaccio and Siyun Liu tied for second, five points behind first with 137 points.

Among the standout performers for Houston were senior Leonie Harm, tied for No. 15 overall with 143 points, and freshman Hannah Screen, tied for No. 37 overall with 148 points. This was Screen’s collegiate debut.

Three more women from the Cougar’s golf team participated in the event. Redshirt senior Yuka Kajiki tied for No. 50 overall with 152 points, redshirt senior Tatiana Pineda tied for No. 55 overall with 153 points and junior Amanda Elich tied for No. 61 overall with 155 points.

Houston will have a few weeks to train before heading to San Antonio for the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational Oct. 14-16.

