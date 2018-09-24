Cougars finish No. 11 at Maui Jim

The Cougars men’s golf team opened its season at the Maui Jim Invitational this past weekend, coming home with a couple of solid individual performances, but it finished near the bottom of the standings as a team.

The Cougars played 18 holes a day for three days on the 7,081-yard, par-70 course at the Mirabel Golf Club in northern Arizona.

Day one saw redshirt junior Zach Tracy excel for the Cougars. An All-American Athletic Conference player last season, Tracy notched four birdies and just a single bogey in the tournament opener, tying his career low. He finished his first day on the course at a 3-under 67, good enough to tie for No. 15.

Leading the way on day two was redshirt senior Matt Williams, who posted a career-low 64 to lead the Cougars in the second day of competition. Williams, only the eighth player in UH history to shoot 64 or lower in a round, had just one mark on his otherwise flawless scorecard: a double-bogey on hole No. 18.

On the final day of the tournament, the Cougars posted a team score of 283, ultimately finishing at No. 11 with a team score of 836. Williams posted his second straight round in the sixties to end the tournament with a score of 8-under-202 and tie for sixth place.

Georgia Tech secured the team championship at the Maui Jim with a score of 812, while Arizona State finished second at 814.

The Cougars are back in action Oct. 6 to compete in a three-day event at the Maridoe Intercollegiate hosted by North Texas.

[email protected]