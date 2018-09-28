Photo Gallery: Fertitta Center construction update
The $60 million Hofheinz Pavilion renovations are almost complete and the newly renamed Fertitta Center, named after Tillman Fertitta who donated $20 million toward the project, will open on Dec. 1 with a men’s basketball game against Oregon.
The Pavilion closed after the 2016-17 season, and the basketball teams have been playing at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena since.
The Cougar and other media were given a chance to tour the new arena and see the progress first hand this week.
View as fans enter Fertitta Center pic.twitter.com/CtLwaRSRjm
— Andres Chio (@ChioAndres) September 27, 2018
The student section pic.twitter.com/KS5IhPgB7g
