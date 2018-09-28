Photo Gallery: Fertitta Center construction update

The $60 million Hofheinz Pavilion renovations are almost complete and the newly renamed Fertitta Center, named after Tillman Fertitta who donated $20 million toward the project, will open on Dec. 1 with a men’s basketball game against Oregon.

The Pavilion closed after the 2016-17 season, and the basketball teams have been playing at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena since.

The Cougar and other media were given a chance to tour the new arena and see the progress first hand this week.

The Fertitta Center on June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The Fertitta Center on Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The student section of the Fertitta Center is courtside and on the endlines. Photo from June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The courtside student section will be bleacher seating but has yet to be put in. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The overflow area for the student section will be used if the bleachers fill up. Photo from June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar Opposite the student section are cushioned courtside seats. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar View from the student section front row. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar The view from one of the highest, farthest seats from the court. | Andres Chio Andres Chio/The Cougar Andres Chio/The Cougar Andres Chio/The Cougar Andres Chio/The Cougar

View as fans enter Fertitta Center pic.twitter.com/CtLwaRSRjm — Andres Chio (@ChioAndres) September 27, 2018

The student section pic.twitter.com/KS5IhPgB7g — Andres Chio (@ChioAndres) September 27, 2018

[email protected]