Friday, September 28, 2018

Construction

Photo Gallery: Fertitta Center construction update

By September 28, 2018

The $60 million Hofheinz Pavilion renovations are almost complete and the newly renamed Fertitta Center, named after Tillman Fertitta who donated $20 million toward the project, will open on Dec. 1 with a men’s basketball game against Oregon.

The Pavilion closed after the 2016-17 season, and the basketball teams have been playing at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena since.

The Cougar and other media were given a chance to tour the new arena and see the progress first hand this week.

The Fertitta Center on June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
The Fertitta Center on Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
The student section of the Fertitta Center is courtside and on the endlines. Photo from June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
The courtside student section will be bleacher seating but has yet to be put in. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
The overflow area for the student section will be used if the bleachers fill up. Photo from June 25. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
Opposite the student section are cushioned courtside seats. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
View from the student section front row. Photo from Sept. 27. | Andres Chio/The Cougar
The view from one of the highest, farthest seats from the court. | Andres Chio
Andres Chio/The Cougar
Andres Chio/The Cougar
Andres Chio/The Cougar
Andres Chio/The Cougar

