Houston makes comeback from two goal deficit against ECU

Houston improved its conference record to 2-1 with a thrilling road win over East Carolina in overtime. The Cougars pulled off the 3-2 victory Thursday night after holding off the Pirates’ offense in the final minutes of the game.

The Cougars quickly fell behind as the Pirates scored within the first seconds of the game. ECU put more pressure on Houston for the rest of the half, but it went into halftime 1-0.

The Cougars went down 2-0 when the Pirates scored just minutes into the second half of the game, but there were still 40 minutes to mount a comeback.

Houston did not have much luck until it was given an advantage with a free kick right outside the box, which resulted in a goal by sophomore midfielder Mia Brascia in minute 74.

A few shots and minutes later, sophomore midfielder Olivia Lee made the game 2-2 with nine minutes left to play.

Freshman defender Cassidy Formanek made a great defensive play to stop the last offensive attack from East Carolina and forced the game into overtime.

Both teams kept the score tied in the first overtime with solid defensive play and sent the game to double overtime. With time quickly running out, sophomore forward Jazmin Grant scored off a corner kick to end the game with a victory for the Cougars.

With this win, Houston is off to its best record in conference play since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2013.

The Cougars will be on the road for the second game in a row as it faces Cincinnati on Sunday.

