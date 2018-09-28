side bar
Friday, September 28, 2018

POSTPONED: Senate debate delayed due to Kavanaugh vote

By September 28, 2018

Sunday’s Senate debate between Sen. Ted Cruz. and Rep. Beto O’Rourke has been postponed. | File Photo/The Cougar

The highly anticipated on-campus Senate debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O’Rourke has been postponed due to the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote, the University announced on Twitter.

Cruz told a Dallas Morning News reporter Thursday he was uncertain if the debate could happen after canceling a planned Friday rally in El Paso, according to the El Paso Times.

There has been no word yet as to when the debate will be rescheduled.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Friday on Kavanaugh, one day after the nation watched Christine Blasey Ford testify that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

The Republicans have secured the votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee to send Kavanaugh to the entire Senate, according to the New York Times. That vote is expected to come Tuesday.

