National Night Out among week’s events

Monday: Combined Choirs: New Voices

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Various choruses, small groups, acapellas and multiple other acts are set to perform in Moore’s Opera House. Some of the feature pieces that will be performed are by Moores School of Music graduate composition student, Carlos Cordero. Ticket pricing and more information on the event can be found here.

Tuesday: National Night Out 2018

Student Center Games Room

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

University of Houston Police Department will host an annual event in hopes to bring awareness to police-community partnerships to make communities safer. National Night Out’s goal is to bring the community and law enforcement together in a positive way.

Wednesday: Tour of Public Art of the University of Houston System

Wilhelmina’s Grove

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Public Art of the University of Houston System will host a free public art tour, honoring their tradition of doing so on the first Wednesday of each month. Tours alternate between University of Houston’s multiple campus locations. More information regarding registration can be found here.

Thursday: Guest Recital: Wenbo Feng

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Moores School of Music will host a recital featuring University of North Texas professor and saxophonist Wenbo Feng. Feng will perform musical selections by contemporary Asian composers.

Friday: Mr. Marmalade

Studio 208

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The School of Theatre and Dance will put on a play that presents the wild imagination of a 4-year-old girl and captures the concept of what it takes to grow up in difficult times. The play was written by Noah Haidle and directed by Adam Noble. For more information on additional showtimes and ticket pricing, check out their website here.

