Two soccer players earn weekly honors

Sophomore Mia Brascia and senior Rachel Estopare earned spots on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for their performances with the soccer team over the weekend.

Houston defeated East Carolina on Thursday and tied Cincinnati on Sunday to earn four points.

Brascia had one goal and one assist against the Pirates and another goal against the Bearcats. Estopare made 10 saves across the two games.

Brascia now has a goal or assist in each of Houston’s four conference games. Estopare has started in seven games and is averaging 1.4 goals allowed per game with 4.7 saves per game.

Houston plays Memphis on Thursday at noon and Tulsa on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are at the Carl Lewis Complex on campus.

