Khator to give annual fall address Wednesday

President Renu Khator will discuss past successes of the University and plans for the future during her annual fall address Wednesday at the Moores Opera House.

Her address will begin at 10 a.m. An email sent to faculty and staff said she plans to make a surprise announcement. Khator will also go over future initiatives.

University spokesperson Chris Stipes said Khator will speak about UH jumping 21 spots to rank No. 171 in the U.S. News & World Report. Khator’s goal is to bring the University into the top 150, Stipes said.

Stipes said Khator will also present the 50 in 5 challenge to faculty. Her goal is to increase research activity at UH by 50 percent in five years.

Last year, Khator announced that the University of Houston Board of Regents would soon be voting on the College of Medicine, which they approved. She also lauded increased graduation rates, investments and how the University got through Hurricane Harvey.

Khator began giving fall addresses when she joined the University as president in 2008, according to a UH news release.

The address will also be live-streamed on Vimeo.

