Houston wins three conference honors

From the water to the field, Houston athletes have shined over the last week of competition and won spots on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver earned a spot on the Honor Roll after he was one of the Cougars’ leaders with 13 tackles against Tulsa. Senior linebacker Roman Brown also had 13 tackles in the game.

Oliver is third on the team in tackles with 40, and he leads the team in tackles for loss with 6.5.

On the pitch, junior Kaitlyn Wild won a spot on the Honor Roll for her game-winning goal against Tulsa, which gave the Cougars a 3-2-1 record and second place rank in the conference. The top six teams in the AAC will play in the playoffs to determine who will be the champion and earn a spot at the NCAA Championships.

Junior Zarena Brown led the swimming team at Tulane and won three events as Houston took the swim meet.

Brown won the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 500m freestyle events, which she won at the 2018 AAC Championships.

