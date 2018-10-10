Q&A: Junior transfer happy to be back home

Houston added 11 freshmen and two transfers at the beginning of the season, including junior forward Amy Nguyen, who played at Oklahoma State University for her first two years.

The mathematical biology major has already made a huge impact on the team with her dynamic offensive drives and relentless pace on the field.

The Cougar spoke with Nguyen to discuss her adjustment to the University of Houston and what she expects from this season.

TC: Why did you transfer from Oklahoma State? Did Houston being your hometown play a part in your decision?

Nguyen: There were a couple of reasons I transferred, and a lot of it had to do with coming back home to Houston, being back in a big city and being close to my family. The University of Houston also offers the major that I was interested in and has a strong connection with the Texas Medical Center.

TC: What about The University of Houston drew you in to transferring here?

Nguyen: I knew I wanted to come back to Houston. There are so many more opportunities for my future. I loved the campus and they had the major I had been looking for, so I knew it was going to be a good fit for me.

Not only that, but when I saw the changes the new coaching staff was making, I was super excited to be a part of a growing program, as well as being a part of the University of Houston and representing the city I am from.

TC: Does your family come to a lot of the games? How does it feel to have family come out? What is the attendance of your family like compared to when you played at OSU?

Nguyen: My parents have been able to come to every home game this season, and my siblings have come to a handful of them. It is a lot different than the last two years at OSU, now that the home games are 20 minutes away opposed to eight hours away.

Having their support at the games has really influenced how I have adjusted to being back home after two years. I now get to see them almost every weekend, sometimes during the week and not just during school breaks.

TC: What is something you have learned this season, either on the field or about yourself?

Nguyen: This season has definitely been a trying one. I’ve really had to learn how to adjust on the fly on and off the field. On the field, it was adjusting to a different formation, different personnel on the teams and different coaching styles. Off the field, I’ve had to adjust to a whole new routine, a new campus, new friends and teammates.

TC: What have been your biggest challenges since transferring?

Nguyen: The biggest challenge since transferring has definitely been adjusting to a new team while also leaving some of my best friends and memories. It’s almost like reliving your freshman year, where you’re just trying to fit in with the culture of the team and get to know 30 new people, while also trying to find all your classes on a new campus.

TC: What were your goals at the beginning of the season?

Nguyen: This season, I was really wanting to make an impact on the team on and off the field, wherever my role was.

TC: What were you looking forward to this season, and has it met your expectations?

Nguyen: I was really looking forward to playing at the University of Houston and being back in my hometown. I love playing, and I’m a very competitive person. I knew coming in UH was a very good team, and I was so excited to be a part of it. Since I’ve been here, I have tried to take advantage of every opportunity I have been given, and it’s an amazing feeling to be home playing in front of my family.

TC: What is the biggest difference between UH and OSU?

Nguyen: The biggest difference between UH and OSU is the atmosphere of the school. OSU was a very small college town and the biggest event every weekend was the football games, whereas UH is located in the fourth largest city and one of the most diverse in the nation. There is so much to experience outside of school and soccer.

TC: What do you think you bring to this team?

Nguyen: I would like to think that I bring a new energy to the team. I am very competitive, and I try to push teammates to get better every day in training while still having fun at the same time.

[email protected]