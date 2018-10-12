BREAKING: Congressional debate pushed back to Oct. 21

The debate that was to be held Monday between Republican Rep. John Culberson and Democratic challenger Lizzie Pannill Fletcher has been pushed back to Oct. 21, according to Houston Public Media.

Monday’s debate was canceled Thursday due to Culberson recovering from surgery, according to Dallas Morning News.

After the debate was canceled, the Fletcher campaigned proposed seven alternative dates to have a debate, according to Dallas Morning News. The campaigns settled on the earliest date.

Culberson and Pannill are fighting for Texas’s 7th Congressional district. Culberson has held the seat since 2001. Pannill has been a practicing lawyer in Houston since 2006.

The New York Times live poll has Culberson ahead of Fletcher 48 to 45 percent. Texas’s 7th Congressional district covers West Houston.

The debate will be live streamed by ABC13 and Univision.

