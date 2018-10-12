Photo Gallery: Relive Houston’s 52-27 win over East Carolina

Houston will face East Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday in North Carolina, and the home team has definitely not forgotten its loss from last season.

It was the first start of then-sophomore D’Eriq King’s career, and he showed Cougar fans he was the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The Cougars ran and passed at will against the Pirates. Fans can relive some of the game by checking out the photo gallery below.

Houston had one sack and six tackles for a loss against East Carolina last season. The Cougars limited the Pirates to just 36 net yards on the ground. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior Mulbah Car ran for 29 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown last season against East Carolina. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Alum safety Terrell Williams fought for balance after intercepting a pass. Although Houston allowed East Carolina to pass for 463 yards and three touchdowns, it still won the game by a large margin. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Alum Linell Bonner caught 10 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. He and wide receiver Steven Dunbar combined for 318 yards and two touchdowns. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior D’Eriq King ran three times for 14 yards against Carolina last season. Expect King to gain many more yards on the ground this weekend. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Though junior D’Eriq King ran for just 14 yards, he did score one touchdown in the redzone. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior D’Eriq King completed 15 of 21 passes for 330 yards, including a 75-yard bomb. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar On top of 330 yards, junior D’Eriq King threw for three touchdowns against East Carolina. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

