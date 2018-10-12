Sawyer Yards opens doors for Second Saturday events

If you’re anything like me, you have lived in Houston your entire life and are often still discovering new interesting spaces the city has to offer. Sawyer Yards is one of those hidden gems. Ever since its official launch in 2005, Sawyer Yards has become home to a creative community of local artists.

The grounds consist of 55 acres, which houses over 300 artists and more than 60 creative businesses featuring galleries, work spaces, studios, fitness, retail and even a brewery. So whether you are looking for a bite to eat, cultural events to attend or to just stroll through the galleries, Sawyer Yards is your one-stop shop.

In that case, if you don’t have any big plans, come by and be a part of Sawyer Yards’ Second Saturday and The Market at Sawyer Yards.

The day will consist of both events coinciding and will be filled with art, culture, music and food. Spend the day with family and friends rummaging through the five studio buildings filled with paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography and other mixed media from your local artists.

Come by for a meet and greet with 300+ artists to learn more about their work and purchase an item or two. In addition to the vendors, Roger Dawson’s Music will be preforming at 1 p.m. and Black Water Roll will hit the stage at 3 p.m. to add some grooves to the event. To make sure you can stay fueled up for the whole day of shopping, Churrasco Food Truck will be catering the event with some classic Brazilian cuisine as well.

The events will be held in five of the galleries: The Silos at Sawyer (1502 Sawyer St.), Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards St.), Spring Street Studios (1824 Spring St.), Summer Street Studios (2204 Summer St.) and Winter Street Studios (2101 Winter St.).

It is perfect for the whole family as all ages are welcome. Best of all, it’s free admission! The event will be from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 13, so make sure to come out and support your local artists.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it this Saturday. The event will be reoccurring on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, both from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

[email protected]